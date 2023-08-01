New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The environment ministry and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) have told the Supreme Court that apart from the Kuno National Park, they have identified potential sites for cheetah introduction in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

These include Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary and Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh and Shahgarh Bulge, Bhainsrorgarh Wildlife Sanctuary and enclosure of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan.

Also Read | Nuh Violence: Internet Services Suspended in Four Areas of Bharatpur District in Rajasthan.

They, however, said the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve is at present not fit for accommodating Cheetahs, eight of which have died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) in the last few months.

The response of the NTCA and the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) came in a joint affidavit after the top court, while expressing concern over the death of cheetahs at KNP had asked the Centre to explore shifting the big cats imported from Namibia and South Africa to other sanctuaries.

Also Read | Wrestlers Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi Court To Decide on September 6 on Accepting Police's Cancellation Report in POCSO Case Against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The top court had on July 20 observed the death of eight cheetahs in the KNP in less than one year doesn't present a "good picture".

The NTCA named the potential sites identified in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as part of an action plan for cheetah introduction.

The authority said the introduction of cheetah in these places depends on the continued availability of the animal from African countries for sourcing, as well as the status of habitat, prey base and protection mechanism on the ground.

"...the suitability of Mukundra Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan, the NTCA is of the considered opinion based on consultation with the experts that Mukundra Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan is not in a position to accommodate cheetahs at present," it said.

Giving the reasons, the NTCA said there were five tiger deaths/disappearance at the Mukundra Tiger Reserve in 2020 within a very short span of time and some of the deaths appeared to be due to ticks (a parasite) and other parasitic infections. Recently, one more reintroduced tigress was found dead in Mukundra, it said.

"The 80 sq. km enclosure is having a large number of feral cattle carrying a significant amount of parasitic load which can be detrimental to the survival chances of the cheetahs," the NTCA said, adding according to the current data, approximately 57 per cent posts of frontline staff are vacant in Mukundra.

It said reports have suggested that natural prey density is low and there is a need for prey base augmentation.

"Therefore, it is respectfully submitted that until or unless the necessary steps are not taken to address these issues, cheetahs cannot be translocated to the Mukundra under current circumstances," the affidavit said.

The authority said keeping these variables in mind the introduction of cheetahs is being done in a phased manner.

It said after Kuno National Park, Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary and Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary are being prepared for the introduction of cheetahs and subsequently all other potential cheetah introduction sites (including Mukundra) will be prepared in a phased manner as per the advice of the steering committee.

The NTCA said as per the action plan for introduction of cheetah, 6800 sq. km extended landscape in continuation to Kuno National Park was identified as being suitable for the introduction of cheetah in India.

It said it has requested the Madhya Pradesh government to add certain areas under the administration of KNP which include 253 sq. km of Shivpuri Division, 159 sq.km of Sheopur Division and 150 sq.km of Heerupur Wildlife Sanctuary, Sheopur district.

"It is most respectfully submitted that for the successful implementation of the cheetah introduction project at the Kuno Site, both the State and the Central Government are working in coordination and the project is being administered and managed at both state and Centre level," it said.

Under the Project Cheetah, a total of 20 radio-collared animals were imported from Namibia and South Africa to the KNP and later four cubs were born from Namibian cheetah 'Jwala'. Out of these 24 feline, eight including three cubs have died.

The top court had on May 18 expressed serious concern over the cheetah deaths at KNP and asked the Centre to rise above politics and consider shifting them to Rajasthan.

It had told the government that from reports of experts and articles, it appeared that KNP is not sufficient to accommodate such a large number of cheetahs and the union government may consider shifting the animals that went extinct from the country in 1947-48 to other sanctuaries.

The top court is hearing an application filed by the Centre seeking direction from the court that it is no longer necessary for the NTCA to continue taking guidance and advice of the expert committee appointed by the apex court through an order dated January 28, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)