India News | Kuwait Airways Flight Carrying 45 Indian Passengers Lands in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): A Kuwait Airways flight carrying around 45 Indian passengers from Kuwait landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore on Tuesday.

India has so far brought back nearly 70,000 people under Vande Bharat Mission launched to evacuate Indians from abroad, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.

Also Read | Being Successful Requires Honesty, Transparency, and Integrity," Says Digital Marketing Expert Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei.

The phased evacuation is being carried out under the second phase of the mission which started on May 16.

The third phase of the exercise will begin from June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)

Also Read | Unlock 1: Hotels in Goa Will Require Permission From Tourism Department to Re-Open, 30 Applications Received on Official Website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)