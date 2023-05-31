New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the transfer of 1.11 acres to the NHAI for the construction of a six-lane highway from the Maharani Bagh side of the DND, a statement from his office said.

The highway is likely to ease traffic flow between Delhi and neighbouring Faridabad and Noida.

Also Read | Ukraine Updates: Zelenskyy Praises Germany’s ‘determination’.

The L-G has also approved the transfer of 4,235 square metres of land for the construction of a power sub-station at the Nawada village in Uttam Nagar that has been pending since 2016, it said.

The land for the six-lane highway has been approved to be transferred from the Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control department to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The highway will connect DND Maharani Bagh to the junction with Jaitpur-Pusta Road section of NH-148NA.

Also Read | Delhi To Have AI-Based Traffic System by 2024-End, Says Official.

The transfer of land measuring 4,509 square metres (1.11 acres) has cleared the roadblock for the construction of the six-lane highway as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana and will go a long way in easing traffic on the crucial stretches between the city and neighbouring Faridabad and Noida, the statement said.

The NHAI made the request for land transfer in January.

The approval was granted on the condition that the NHAI will use the inert and construction and demolition waste generated in Delhi at the location of its construction and beyond, apart from making the required payment for the land, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)