Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): A contractual labourer working on a water line in Mumbai's Colaba was killed while another was injured after a compound wall collapsed on them on Sunday, officials said.

The injured labourers were rushed to a hospital, where one of the workers was declared brought dead.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the deceased labourer has been identified as Mohammad Akbar (38).

"The compound wall collapsed during the Navy's water line repair work. The two contract labourers were taken to the INHS Asvini hospital, where doctors declared one of them brought dead," they said.

The other contract worker sustained minor injury in the incident, and was discharged after first-aid treatment, they added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

