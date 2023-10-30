Unnao (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) A 40-year-old labourer from Uttar Pradesh, who was shot dead by terrorists on Monday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, had gone there five months ago to work in a brick kiln, his family members said.

The labourer, Mukesh Kumar, had recently called his family that he would come to his native Bhatpura village under Asoha police station area here on Diwali, his father Ganga Prasad said.

SHO of Asoha police station Gyanendra Kumar said that Kumar used to work as a labourer at a brick kiln in Pulwama.

He further said that other relatives of Kumar also work there, through whom the family came to know about the incident.

Kumar is survived by his wife Kushma and four children -- daughters Nisha (19) and Khushi (12), and sons Pankaj (14) and Ankush (9).

Ganga Prasad said that his son used to go to Kashmir for the past several years to work as a labourer.

"At around 2.30 pm on Monday, we received information from a relative who was staying with my son there that he has been killed by terrorists," Prasad said.

Kumar's brother Hariram told PTI, "My brother had gone there around five months ago. He was in regular touch with us."

The deceased was the youngest among the three brothers.

Hariram said that Kumar would go there for work for the last 15 years. "This time, he had gone there only about five months ago," he said.

The family is now waiting for the arrival of Kumar's body from Kashmir.

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists fired upon Kumar in Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later succumbed to injuries, a police spokesman said.

He said the area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched for the militants involved in the killing of the labourer.

This was the second terror attack in the Kashmir valley in less than 24 hours as militants shot at and critically injured police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani at Eidgah ground in the city when he was playing cricket with local boys.

