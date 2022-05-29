Malappuram (Kerala), May 29 (PTI) The mortal remains of Lance Havildar Mohammed Shaijil, who lost his life in a road accident in Ladakh, were laid to rest at the Muhiyadeen Juma mosque here on Sunday with full military and state honours.

Shaijil was among the seven Army soldiers who were killed on Friday in Ladakh's Turtuk sector when the vehicle they were travelling on skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river.

The mortal remains were brought from New Delhi to the Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode and was received by Member of Parliament E T Muhammed Basheer, MLA P Abdul Hameed, District Collector V R Prem Kumar and others.

The body was kept at the Thirurangadi Yatheem Khana and the higher secondary school here for public viewing. Thousands gathered to pay their last respects to the soldier.

On behalf of the state government, Minister V Abdurahiman paid the respects to the deceased soldier.

The 122TA Madras Battalion paid a gun salute as part of the military honour.

On Saturday, Ministers K Rajan and Ahamed Devarkovil visited the family of Shaijil. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had expressed "deepest condolences" to the family of Shaijil.

