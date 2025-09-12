Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Once hailed as an innovator and the inspiration behind Bollywood's Phunsuk Wangdu, educationist-turned-activist Sonam Wangchuk is now at the centre of a major controversy in Ladakh.

His flagship project, the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), has lost its land allotment after authorities cited financial defaults and regulatory violations.

Also Read | Delhi Government Mulls Lowering Beer Drinking Age From 25 to 21, Eyes Private Liquor Shops in Excise Policy Revamp.

In 2018, the Union Territory administration allotted nearly 60 hectares of government land in Phyang village for HIAL. The terms were clear: pay Rs 14 crore within one year and complete construction within two years. Seven years later, officials say neither condition has been fulfilled.

Unpaid dues have now spiralled to nearly Rs 37 crore. The Ladakh administration has cancelled the allotment, citing non-payment of lease rent and failure to secure recognition from statutory bodies.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Likely To Visit Manipur on August 13, Will Launch Developmental Projects in Violence-Hit State, Assam and Mizoram.

"The first condition was that the institution had to obtain affiliation from a recognised university (UGC or AICTE), which was never done," said Tsering Sangrup, Councillor, Leh. "The second was that if thousands of canals of land are allotted to any organisation, it should be on lease so that the Council receives revenue. But the institution failed to even pay the lease rent."

As a result, the degrees and diplomas issued by HIAL hold no legal validity, leaving hundreds of students in limbo.

At a press conference, Tashi Gyalson, Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, confirmed that the administration had received "several complaints" against HIAL.

"Some complaints were even forwarded to the Chief Secretary, who is also the Financial Commissioner. On examining the matter, many loopholes and violations of terms and conditions were found, which led to the cancellation of the allotment," Gyalson said.

The setback comes at a time when Wangchuk's activism is drawing increased scrutiny. Just days after attending a conference in Islamabad, he returned to India and spearheaded fresh protests demanding Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

Critics allege the timing is no coincidence, warning that his campaign is being "amplified across the border" and risks foreign influence.

For many villagers and administrators in Ladakh, the celebrated reformer's journey from "Phunsuk Wangdu" to political agitator appears less about solutions and more about unresolved questions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)