Ladakh [India], July 19 (ANI): Newly appointed Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, met the 4th Dalai Lama. On this occasion, Gupta sought blessings from a Buddhist spiritual leader.

In a post on X, Gupta said, "On the eve of assuming the esteemed role of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, I humbly seek the blessings of His Holiness Dalai Lama, the revered spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism and a global symbol of peace and compassion. His lifelong dedication to promoting kindness and universal harmony inspires us all. May his blessings empower me to uphold the values of compassion and service in this new chapter of responsibility."

Earlier on Friday, Gupta assumed office as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

On July 17, Gupta, after being appointed as the LG, expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party workers, asserting that he would try to fulfil the expectations of the Centre.

Gupta said, "I thank the President, PM Modi and party workers who made all this possible and supported me throughout my life. The national leadership has a lot of expectations, and I will try to fulfil those expectations. I wish to tell the party workers to consider the party as their own and try to implement it in life."

President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh and appointed Kavinder Gupta as his successor on July 14.

BD Mishra is a former brigadier of the Indian Army and is the former Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), also known as the Black Cat Commandos. After an illustrious career spanning more than 33 years, Mishra retired from the Army on July 31, 1995, and took over as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh on October 3, 2017.

The President of India appointed the 85-year-old Mishra as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh after accepting the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur on February 12, 2023. Mishra was previously the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and was the second LG of Ladakh after Mathur, who served for three years, from 31 October 2019 to 11 February 2023. (ANI)

