New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday met the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, and held a detailed discussion on Ladakh's developmental priorities, financial requirements and measures to strengthen infrastructure for inclusive growth.

According to an official statement, the Governor apprised the Union Finance Minister of Ladakh's ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure, accelerate development works and ensure inclusive growth across the region.

"The UT administration has put in place effective systems, strengthened institutional capacity and streamlined project implementation mechanisms to ensure timely and efficient utilisation of funds," the Governor highlighted, according to the statement.

Governor Gupta requested enhanced budgetary support to sustain the development momentum and meet emerging requirements.

Putting the emphasis on the need for adequate capital support for infrastructure projects, land acquisition related to major central sector projects, and continued assistance for local self-government institutions.

Issues related to power sector obligations, disaster management preparedness and further strengthening of grassroots governance were also discussed, with the Lieutenant Governor underscoring the importance of financial support to ensure uninterrupted public services and resilience against natural challenges.

Minister Sitharaman gave due consideration to the submissions made by the Lieutenant Governor and assured that the requests put forth by the UT Administration of Ladakh would be examined in a positive and supportive manner.

Earlier today, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with several ministers, including Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Finance Minister Sitharaman. CM Reddy urged the Union Education Minister to sanction an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad and to set up Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya schools in identified areas of Telangana.

The Chief Minister met with Minister Pradhan at the Union Minister's chambers in the Parliament. During the meeting, the CM brought to the attention of the union minister the city of Hyderabad's rapid growth in technology, life sciences, aerospace, defence, logistics, and advanced manufacturing, and the urgent need to establish an IIM in the historic city.

The CM requested the immediate establishment of Kendriya Vidyalayas in the districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Vikarabad, and Nirmal. (ANI)

