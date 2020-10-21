Leh, Oct 21 (PTI) The Union Territory of Ladakh has recorded one more death related to COVID-19, pushing the number of fatalities to 67, while 48 fresh cases took the tally to 5,695, officials said on Wednesday.

One person, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, died in Leh, they said, adding that his death was the 29th in the district, while the rest 38 COVID-19 fatalities had taken place in Kargil district.

Also Read | Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 Celebrations Cancelled at Deekshabhoomi Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Situation, Organising Committee Tells People to Offer Buddha Vandana & Salutations to Dr Ambedkar at Home.

Out of the 48 new cases, the officials said 42 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Leh and another six in Kargil district.

They said 75 COVID-19 patients were discharged from health facilities in Leh and 11 others in Kargil after successful treatment, bringing down the active cases in the region to 841 - 690 in Leh and 151 in Kargil.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Chirag Paswan Hits Out at Nitish Kumar, Says 'He Can Return to CM Chair Only by Highlighting Narendra Modi's Work'.

So far, 4,787 patients have been discharged after being recovered in Ladakh, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)