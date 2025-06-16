Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Students and community members joined hands with the Indian Army for a cleanliness drive in Chushul and the adjoining areas of Leh district, said the Army on Monday.

"Students and community members of Chushul village join hands with Indian Army for a cleanliness drive in Chushul and adjoining areas, including Skok Lungpa Spring. 80 Students from Government High School Chushul and 35 community members participated in the cleanliness drive on June 14, promoting Swachh Chushul!" posted Fire and Fury Corps unit of the Army on X.

The Line of Actual Control with China runs about 5 miles east of Chushul, across the Chushul Valley.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army contingent left for France to participate in the eighth edition of the Indo-French joint military Exercise 'Shakti' that will take place in France's La Cavalerie from 18 June to July 1.

In an official statement, the Army said, "The Indian Army contingent has departed today for France to participate in the 8th edition of Exercise Shakti, taking place in La Cavalerie, France, from 18 June to July 1, 2025. The Exercise will foster synergy and interoperability in the conduct of counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain.

Exercise Shakti is an annual military training engagement conducted alternately in India and France. Last year, the seventh edition of Exercise Shakti was conducted at Umroi in Meghalaya from 13 to 26 May 2024. It was held at a "fully developed and modern Foreign Training Node."

The Indian contingent for the 2024 edition comprised 90 personnel, mainly from a Battalion of the Rajput Regiment, with additional participation from other arms and services. Observers from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force were also part of the exercise.

The French contingent, also consisting of 90 personnel, was represented mainly by soldiers from the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13th DBLE), the MoD statement added.Outlining the broader aim of the exercise, the Ministry said,"

Aim of Exercise SHAKTI is to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake multi-domain operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate.

The joint exercise will focus on operations in the semi-urban and mountainous terrain. "Objectives to be achieved from the joint training are a high degree of physical fitness, rehearsing and refining drills for operations at the tactical level and sharing of best practices," the MoD added.

The joint exercise will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between armed forces personnel of the two countries. This will also enhance the level of defence cooperation, further fostering bilateral relations between the two friendly nations." (ANI)

