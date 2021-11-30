Ladakh [India], November 30 (ANI): Umla became the 12th village of Leh that has tap water supply in each of its 25-odd households even in sub-zero temperature under Jal Jeevan Mission.

A villager said, "Earlier during winters, we had no option but to fetch water from streams by breaking ice layer. Now, we have heard that administered has dug up almost 8 feet to extract water. We have heard that the deeper we go under the ground, the water remains warmer."

Also Read | Sputnik V, Sputnik Light Will Neutralise Latest COVID-19 Variant Omicron, Says RDIF.

Another villager said, "It was very difficult during winter. Earlier, during winters, the snow would be around 4 feet. All the water taps in the village would be covered with snow, so we had to go to streams to fetch water." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)