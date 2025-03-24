New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday granted permission to a complainant in the Lakhimpur Violence case who alleged that accused Ashish Mishra in trying to influence witnesses while being out on bail, to approach the local police and file a complaint.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh also granted permission to accused Ashish Mishra to visit his local residence in Lakhimpur on account of the Ramanavami festival.

The bench permitted Mishra to visit Lakhimpur on April 5 and 6. However, it directed that the accused must get back to Lucknow on April 7 by 5 PM.

The applicants (victims) approached the court today challenging the bail of the accused, Ashish Mishra, on the ground that he is influencing an eye witness in violation of his bail condition.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan who appeared for the victims, submitted that a BJP functionary who is in close connection with the accused, in trying to influence a very important prosecution witness in the case.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, who represented Mishra, opposed Bhushan's submissions and denied such allegations.

After hearing submissions, the Court noted that a report submitted by the UP police in this regard does not substantiate that a person close to Mishra is influencing witnesses.

Thus, the Court refused to recall its earlier order which had granted bail to Mishra.

The Court directed that the examination of witnesses in this case shall be prioritised, and the trial shall proceed accordingly.

"Let trial proceed, and since the next date is on April 16 and let the examination be prioritised of eyewitnesses and crucial witnesses. Let the schedule of same be placed before next date", the Court said.

The Court listed the matter to be heard next after six weeks.

In January 2023, the top court granted interim bail to Mishra for eight weeks and imposed various conditions. Later, the bail had been extended from time to time. The Court had directed Mishra to inform the concerned court about his location.

The Court had also clarified that any attempt by Ashish Mishra or his family to influence witnesses and try to delay the trial may lead to cancellation of his bail. The court has also directed Mishra to mark his attendance at the concerned police station of his location. (ANI)

