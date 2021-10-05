Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case while expressing shock at the Centre's "insensitivity and inaction".

Badal's principal adviser Harcharan Bain tweeted that the former chief minister sought exemplary punishment for the guilty.

"Shocked by Union govt 's insensitivity & inaction against those responsible for brutal murder of innocent farmers at Lakhimpur," the tweet said.

"I urge PM to intervene immediately & ensure that the guilty, regardless of who they are, get exemplary punishment: Parkash Singh Badal," Bains tweed quoting the former CM.

Eight people, including four farmers, had died in the violence during a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Farmer leaders have claimed that MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was in one of the cars, which they alleged knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit.

On Monday, police registered a murder case against Ashish Mishra and several others over the death of the farmers.

