Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Feb 22 (PTI) After its maiden voyage, MT Thilaakkam, an oil tanker, built by the Lakshadweep administration, has berthed at the western jetty here amid fanfare.

The tanker with a capacity of 700 MT was built to transport bulk petroleum products from the mainland to the islands.

In a press release, the administration on Tuesday said it dedicates the vessel to the people of Lakshadweep and aims to boost its economy and connectivity.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings and the pro-active efforts taken by the islands administration, its official Praful Patel started the operation of MT Thilaakkam and it was a historic day for the people of Lakshadweep, said the release.

The petroleum products for generation of electricity, operation of boats, vehicles and helicopters are carried in barrels and transported in general cargo vessels to the islands until now.

There have been difficulty and risk in handling such products in barrels, so the administration constructed MT Thilaakkam, the release said.

The vessel has advanced facilities like controllable pitch-bow thruster, radar rank-level gauging and alarm system, hydraulic remote-control valve system, double-valve segregation ballast system, firefighting arrangements and basic oil spill equipment, it said.

At present, the vessel is with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on charter and is operated by Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. The vessel is the first of its kind built and owned by the islands administration.

