Agatti (Lakshadweep), Feb 16 (PTI) Beneath the calmness of this island is a simmering dispute between the local people and the Lakshadweep administration over the latter's continued numbering of trees on 'Pandaram lands', allegedly insisting such property belongs to the government.

Pandaram lands, a form of land ownership, became a controversy in the island after the present administrator took over and claimed such properties belong to the government, the locals alleged.

They claimed that according to the agreement under which the lands were handed over to them in 1884, if they continue to possess them for 40 years, then the ownership passes on to the islanders.

A senior official from the Union Territory's administration, on conditions of anonymity, said people's apprehensions were based on 'presumptions.'

Abdul Jaleel, who served in the island Revenue department for 36 years and retired in a senior position, told PTI that a subsequent Government of India order in 1971 and 1975 clearly stated that the ownership of the land should be handed over to the islanders as the stipulated time frame in the 1884 agreement was well over.

"Till recently the government paid compensation for the pandaram lands in our possession, whenever it acquired it for its uses. Even when the government took our land on lease, we were given rent for the property," Jaleel said.

He recalled how the people were compensated when such lands were acquired for the construction of the Agatti airport.

"People agreed to part with their lands because of the compensation and also due to the promise of the administration that there will not be any further expansion for the airport. They then said the airport was for defence purposes and promised the people that there will not be any expansion."

"If you see the runway alignment then you can understand that one end of the runway is the Northern Sea and the other the Southern Sea, without scope for extending it further," he said.

Jaleel claims to have been there when the Indian Government brought Rs 30 lakh cash in trunk boxes and handed over it as compensation to the people in return for acquiring their lands.

"Everything changed after the present administrator took over. Till then we were having a peaceful life. I think they are now trying to drive us away from our land," Ahmed Koya, a retired school principal and a social worker said.

Hasan Koya, a resident of Agatti island, said he has the ownership certificate for the land given by the administration and based on the Collector's order, he was given a housing loan in the year 2000 against that.

"Two days ago, the administration officials came and marked the coconut trees in my property, including those inside the compound of my house. This was done without informing me," he alleged.

The locals claim that the administration is violating a High Court stay on numbering the coconut trees on Pandaram lands and continues to mark the trees, presumably for felling them.

"They started cutting down coconut trees that are the lifeline of the island people. They did not inform the people or give them any explanation. We went to the Kerala High Court and got a stay against this. But, irrespective of the stay, the administration continues to mark trees on pandaram lands," Ahmed Koya charged.

He further said all the residents welcome the tourism projects in the island as it can generate employment but not at the cost of displacement.

"We cannot support development that would ultimately displace the local community. Where will they go if their land is taken without compensation and rehabilitation?" he asked.

The people of the island are scared to even publicly protest as they fear that it would be easier for the administration to single them out.

"Our only relief is the court and we can only seek our justice from the courts," he added.

The Lakshadweep administration officials were not willing to comment on the issue on record.

However, a senior official said such apprehensions were based on 'presumptions.'

"We have not taken over the pandaram lands from any of the residents. So why are they worried," he asked.

