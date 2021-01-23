Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 23 (ANI): After a 'slight deterioration' in his health earlier in the day, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's condition is now stable.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader chief is currently being shifted from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on the advice of the State Medical Board. He reached Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on Saturday evening from where he will be airlifted to Delhi.

As per a health bulletin from RIMS, his condition remains the same and he is stable.

The RJD Chief has also tested negative for COVID-19, and his blood report shows normal infection.

A high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) reflected pneumonia in his lungs.

Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav arrived at RIMS in Ranchi earlier in the day where Lalu Yadav is being treated for a lung infection.

"His health (Lalu Yadav) has deteriorated, he is facing breathing difficulty. I have come to see the reports after which the further decision that will be taken, will be told to you," Tejashwi Yadav had said.

Dr Umesh Prasad, Lalu's physician had said last month that Yadav's kidney was functioning at 25 per cent capacity and his situation could take a turn for the worse. (ANI)

