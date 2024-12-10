Patna(Bihar)[India], December 10 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has stirred a political storm with his remarks backing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the leadership of the INDIA Bloc.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Lalu Yadav said, "Congress's objection means nothing. We will support Mamata... Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc) ... We will form the government again in 2025." His statement has drawn mixed reactions from across the political spectrum.

In Delhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi emphasized the need for unity in decision-making, stating, "There is no official statement from our party yet. I cannot say anything about it. Every party has their opinion. When the meeting will take place and whatever would be decided unanimously, that would be acceptable to our party..."

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee backed Lalu's proposal, reiterating past criticisms of Congress's leadership. "We had said earlier only that Congress should understand that INDIA bloc has failed under its leadership. It will be good if Mamata Didi is brought for leadership (of INDIA bloc). Out of all the leaders, Mamata didi's name is on top when it comes to fighting politically...," he remarked.

However, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Majhi maintained a cautious stance. "There is no official statement from our party yet. I cannot say anything about it. Every party has their opinion. When the meeting will take place and whatever would be decided unanimously, that would be acceptable to our party..." she commented.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed Lalu Yadav's statement, questioning the unity within the INDIA Bloc. BJP MP Arun Govil remarked, "The members of the bloc can only answer this in a better way." Similarly, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said, "They (leaders of the INDIA Bloc) don't consider anyone their leader, they consider themselves as the leader."

Congress, a significant player in the INDIA Bloc, has yet to issue an official response to Lalu Yadav's suggestion, fueling speculation about internal rifts.

As the INDIA Bloc continues to grapple with leadership questions, Lalu Yadav's endorsement of Mamata Banerjee is likely to further ignite debate within the alliance, setting the stage for critical deliberations in the coming months. (ANI)

