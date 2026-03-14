New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday submitted before a Delhi court that there is sufficient material to frame charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and other accused persons, including his family members, in the alleged land-for-job money laundering case.

There is evidence that proceeds of crime were used and utilised by the accused persons, the ED said while concluding its arguments before the Rouse Avenue court here on the issue of framing of charges in the land for job scam case.

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After hearing arguements on framing charges by the ED, Special Judge Vishal Gogne listed the matter for hearing arguments on behalf of the accused persons from March 23 to March 30.

The court had earlier issued summons to 16 accused persons, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and businessman Amit Katyal, who is said to be a close aide of the former railways minister.

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On September 18, 2024, the court issued a summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav, his sons Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and other persons, including Akhileshwar Singh, Hazari Prasad Rai, Sanjay Rai, Dharmendra Singh, and Kiran Devi.

Tej Pratap Yadav was not charge-sheeted by the ED, but the court found sufficient material against him to issue a summons.

The ED on August 6, 2024, filed Ist supplementary charge sheet against former Railway Minister Yadav, former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and other accused in the land for job scam.

Four accused, namely Lallan Chaudhary, Lal Babu Rai, Kishun Dev Rai and Sonmatia Devi, died. Proceedings against them were abated by the court.

ED had submitted that in 2006-07, AK Infosystem was formed by Amit Katyal, and its business was IT data analysis. No real business was done. Instead, several land parcels were bought by the company. One land parcel pertains to the main predicate offence that is land for a job.

This company was transferred in the name of Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in 2014 for the consideration of one lakh rupees, ED had submitted.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 9, 2024, filed a Prosecution Complaint (Charge sheet) in the Land for job scam money laundering case.

ED had submitted that A B Export was supposed to be in the business of exporting. It was incorporated in 1996. In 2007, Rs five crore came through five companies and a property in New Friends colony was purchased.

In this case, seven land parcels are allegedly involved. Out of these, Rabri, Hema Yadav, and Misa Bharti allegedly got land parcels. Later on, they sold out their land parcels.

According to the ED in March 2024, based on the specific intelligence inputs, searches were conducted at 24 locations at various places in Delhi NCR, Patna, Mumbai and Ranchi in the Railways Land for Job Scam, which resulted in recovery of unaccounted cash of Rs 1 Crore, foreign currency including USD 1900, 540 gms gold bullion and more than 1.5 kg of gold jewellery (worth ₹ 1.25 Crores approximately), several other incriminating documents including various property documents, sale deeds etc held in the names of family members and benamidaars indicating illegal accretion of huge land bank and electronic devices.

Searches resulted in the detection of Proceeds of Crime amounting to Rs 600 Crore approximately, which is in the form of immovable properties of Rs 350 Crore and transactions of Rs 250 Crore routed through various benamidars, ED stated.

According to the ED PMLA investigation conducted, revealed that several pieces of land at prominent locations in Patna and other areas were illegally acquired by the family of the then Rail Mantri Lalu Prasad Yadav in lieu of jobs provided in the Railways.

ED investigation alleged that 4 parcels of land acquired by the family of Lalu Yadav in just ₹ 7.5 Lakhs from poor Group-D applicants were sold to Syed Abu Dojana, Ex-RJD MLA, by Rabri Devi with huge gains at ₹ 3.5 Crore in a collusive deal. ED investigation further revealed that a major portion of the amount thus received was transferred to the account of Tejashwi Yadav.

Investigations revealed that in a similar fashion, lands were taken from several poor parents and candidates in lieu of Group D jobs in the Railways. It has been revealed during the investigation that in many Railways Zones, more than 50% of recruited candidates were from Lalu Yadav's family constituencies, stated ED. (ANI)

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