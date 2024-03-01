New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of businessman Amit Katyal on a plea moved by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the interim bail granted to him.

He is on interim bail on medical grounds since February 5, 2024.

He is one of the accused in the Land for Jobs money laundering case along with former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed Amit Katyal to file a reply and listed the matter for hearing on March 4.

The Enforcement Directorate has challenged the interim bail granted to him on February 5, 2024.

The agency has challenged the order of the trial court.

The Rouse Avenue court had granted Katyal four weeks of interim bail. His application for an extension of interim bail is listed for hearing on March 5.

He has been arrested by the ED in land for job money laundering case. He had sought interim bail on medical grounds.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) on 08-01-2024 under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary and two companies viz. M/s A K Infosystems Private Limited, M/s A B Exports Pvt. Ltd. before the Rouse Avenue Court.

The Court took cognizance of the PC on January 27, 2024, and issued notices to the accused persons to be present on February 9, 2024, for further trial.

It is stated that ED initiated investigations on the basis of FIR registered by CBI related to Land for Job Scam, alleging that Lalu Prasad Yadav, the then Railway Minister, indulged in corruption for appointment of Group D substitutes in Indian Railways during the period 2004- 2009. The candidates were told to transfer land as bribe in return for jobs in Indian Railways as per FIR. The CBI has also filed charge sheet.

It is alleged by the ED that family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav namely Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, who are made accused in the PC had received land parcel(s) from family of candidates [who were selected as Group D substitutes in Indian Railways] for nominal amounts. Hridyanand Chaudhary, another accused in PC is a former employee in the Gaushala of Rabri Devi who had acquired property from one of the candidates and later transferred the same to Hema Yadav.

The companies, viz. M/s A K Infosystems Private Limited, M/s A B Exports Pvt. Ltd. were shell companies which received proceeds of crime for family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav, ED said in a statement.

It added that immovable properties were acquired in the said companies by front men and thereafter shares were transferred to family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav for nominal amounts. Amit Katyal used to manage these companies for Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

Earlier, ED conducted search operations on March 10, 2023, which resulted in seizure of cash of Rs. 1 crore and valuables equivalent to about Rs. 1.25 crore. ED has also provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs. 6.02 crore on July 29, 2023. ED had arrested Amit Katyal on November 11, 2023 for knowingly assisting Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in money laundering, a statement said. (ANI)

