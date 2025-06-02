New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday began its arguments on charges in the land for job scam case, in which former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, former public servants, and candidates are accused.

Yadav is alleged to have granted railway jobs in exchange for land parcels from candidates or their relatives, either as gifts or at significantly reduced prices.

Special judge Vishal Gogne heard the submissions by senior advocate DP Singh alongwith advocate Manu Mishra, who appeared for the CBI.

CBI's counsel gave a brief overview of the case and submitted that there is a sanction to prosecute Lalu Prasad Yadav and public servants in this case.

It was further submitted that there is sufficient material evidence to frame charges against the accused persons for the offence they are chargesheeted.

Delhi High Court has already rejected the plea of Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking a stay on trial court proceedings.

The Delhi High Court on May 31 dismissed a plea by RJD chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja had ruled that Yadav remains free to present his arguments before the trial court at the charge consideration stage, stating there were no compelling reasons to halt proceedings.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal had sought to quash the FIR, arguing that the CBI failed to obtain mandatory prior approval before proceeding with its inquiry. He contended that while approval was secured for others, it was not obtained in his case.

The CBI, opposing the petition on maintainability grounds, had argued that a sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was not required. It further stated that while a sanction under Section 19 was necessary, it had already been obtained.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have investigated former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family, and several others in connection with the land-for-jobs case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)