Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 (ANI): On the occasion of the completion of four years of the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's completing four years, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke about the several achievements of his government, including the revision of the state's land law that restricts the sale of agricultural and horticulture in 11 districts.

Of the 13 districts in Uttarakhand, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts have been exempted from the stringent amendments to the land law.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said that these stringent amendments to Uttarakhand's land law were in line with public sentiment. He added that the state government has introduced various legislation, including the anti-cheating law, which has become a model for the entire nation.

"People had long-standing expectations about the land law. We have also implemented it. Be it anti-riot law, anti-conversion law to prevent religious conversion, or an encroachment removal campaign, in which we have so far cleared more than 6,500 acres of land from encroachment. The anti-cheating law has become a model for the entire country," Dhami said.

Highlighting the efforts of the Uttarakhand government in combating corruption, CM Dhami said that his government has taken action against those who have engaged in corruption regardless of their "position".

"Apart from this, we have taken major action against corruption. Earlier, people used to say that small fish are being caught, and big fish are being released. Today, along with small fish, big fish are also being caught. Those who are the crocodiles of corruption are also not being spared, regardless of their position," the CM said.

In February, the state legislative assembly passed the Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Destruction and Land Reforms Act, 1950) (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

At that time, Dhami had stated that the state government laid the foundation for land reforms in accordance with public sentiment. Work will be done continuously on land management and land reforms in future as well.

The Uttarakhand government has remained committed to protecting the state's resources and lands from land mafias. The purpose for which people have bought land was not used but misused, Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that permission for purchase for agricultural and industrial purposes in the state was given at the collector level. "It has now been abolished in 11 districts, and provision has been made to take decisions at the state government level only in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar. The land transfer of more than 12.5 acres in the approved limit in favour of any person has been abolished in 11 districts and will be decided at the state government level only in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts," CM Dhami said.

He further added that an affidavit has been made mandatory for purchasing 250 square meters of land for residential projects. "If the affidavit is found to be false, the land will be vested in the state government. Permission to purchase the thrust sector and notified Khasra number land under micro, small and medium industries, which was given at the collector level, will now be given at the state government level," he said.

The Chief Minister stated that many significant changes have been introduced in the new law. He said that the government had also taken views from stakeholders in Gairsain. "In these new provisions, the views of the people of the state have been taken, and suggestions have also been taken from everyone. Suggestions were also taken from the people in their districts at the District Magistrates and Tehsil levels of all the districts. This law has been made on the request of suggestions from everyone," he further said.

The amendment covers land purchases outside municipal limits and excludes Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts. Another major change is that land bought for tourism, industry, and educational facilities will have a ceiling of 12.5 acres in the 11 districts. In the remaining two districts, permission can be sought to purchase more land. (ANI)

