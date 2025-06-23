Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], June 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed sorrow on the landslide at Yamunotri Dham Yatra route in Uttarkashi district and assured that the State Defence Response Force, police, forest department, medical teams are providing rescue and relief work.

A landslide occurred at Nau Kachi, about 3 km ahead of Janaki Chatti on the Yamunotri Dham Yatra route.

Also Read | Supreme Court Flags Lack of Guidelines for Children of Single Mothers To Avail OBC Certificates; Final Hearing on July 22.

Taking to X, CM Dhami said, "Sad news has been received about the landslide at 9 Kachi (near Bhairav temple) on the Yamunotri walking route. SDRF, police, forest department, medical and other teams are present on the spot for relief and rescue work. One injured has been rescued and sent to PHC Jankichatti for treatment. I pray to God for the well-being of all those affected."

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/1937131343214710854

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Elderly Woman Suffering From Skin Cancer Dumped by Grandson in Pile of Garbage in Aarey Colony, Admitted to Cooper Hospital After 8 Hours of Struggle; Probe Launched.

According to the official, two to three people are feared to be trapped, while one injured has been admitted to Jankichatti Primary Health Center for treatment. The injured is now in stable condition and out of danger.

State Disaster Response Force has begun its rescue operations to locate and extricate those feared trapped under the debris after a landslide occurred at Yamunotri Dham Yatra route in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

The SDRF team is also helping the passengers present on the spot to cross the route safely. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)