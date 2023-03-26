Gangtok, Mar 26 (PTI) A major landslide hit East Sikkim district on Sunday morning, officials said.

Two houses were damaged, and at least 20 families were affected due to the landslide that hit Sokpay village along the Dikchu-Rakdong Road around 7 am, they said.

Also Read | Delhi | A Crane Overturned on Some Vehicles at the Under-construction Site of … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

No casualty was reported, but the landslide caused extensive damage to several public properties and livestock, they said, adding that standing crops were also damaged.

The 20 affected families were shifted to safer locations after the incident, officials said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: High Chance That Left Will Support Congress If Bypoll Declared in Wayanad, Says BJP.

The damage caused at the village are being assessed, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)