Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 24 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from a package which was dropped from a drone near LOC in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district on Sunday, officials said.

According to sources, on opening the box, a pistol, six IEDs, one Grenade, magazine, bullets, and cash were recovered.

Police have registered a case in this regard. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, an infiltration bid was foiled by the the Indian Army's 16 Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps at Khour in the Akhnoor sector on Saturday.

The army said that the suspected movement of four terrorists was detected through surveillance devices on the intervening nights of December 22-23. (ANI)

