Last Bhasma Aarti of the year 2023 performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. (Photo/ANI)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): The last Bhasma Aarti of the year 2023 was performed at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday morning.

Also on Sunday, the last Mangala Aarti of the year was held at the Anandeshwar Shiv Temple in Kanpur.

The devotees prayed for peace and prosperity for all in the coming year.

It is said that morning prayer in Benaras and evening prayer in Awadh holds great significance. The last morning aarti of this year was performed at Ganga Ghat of Varanasi on Sunday.

Through this aarti, 2023 was bid farewell and wishes for the auspicious arrival of the new year were conveyed.

This aarti, which takes place daily, was special as the devotees bade farewell to the outgoing year and wished for a fruitful and fulfilling 2024.

In the ancient city, which is dotted with temples, the morning starts with Ganga Aarti, temple visit, Ghanta Gharial, prayer recitation, 'havan' worship and Ganga bath, and ends with Ganga Aarti and 'Bholenath darshan' in the evening.

This routine continues throughout the year in Varanasi. According to devotees, the last day of the year is special as they thank deities for the outgoing year passing off peacefully with the blessings of Goddess Ganga.

Devotees prayed that the coming year also passes off in peace and ensures prosperity for all.

In Thiruvananthapuram, devotees thronged Pazhavangadi temple to offer prayers on the last day of the year.

Devotees also arrived in large numbers at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra on the last day of the year.

In Punjab, devotees offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In Chennai, devotees visited Murugan Temple in Vadapalani to offer prayers.

Tourists thronged Agni Theertham beach to witness the last sunrise of 2023 in Rameswaram. (ANI)

