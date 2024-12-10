Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the last rites of Karnataka's former Chief Minister and Union Minister SM Krishna will be performed on Wednesday evening.

"Till tomorrow at 8 am, everyone is allowed to pay the last respects at his residence in Bengaluru. At 8 am tomorrow, his mortal remains will be taken to Maddur, his native place. Till 10.30 we will reach Maddur. Till 3 pm, everyone would be allowed to have darshan. The family rituals would be conducted for one hour. At 4 pm, the state honour will be conducted and the last rites will be done," Shivakumar told reporters.

He further said that "it's a relationship between father and son. I lost him, you can see what we are today, it's only because of him, and his programs. When Rajkumar was kidnapped, he called me in the night and I know what kind of situation he faced. How much he struggled."

Earlier in July 2000, Kannada film actor Rajkumar was abducted by forest brigand Veerappan.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot expressed profound sorrow over the demise of former Chief Minister and former Union External Affairs Minister, SM Krishna.

In his message, the Governor highlighted SM Krishna's immense contributions to the development of Karnataka and the nation.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister and former Union External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna. He served the state and the country with dedication in various capacities -- as Union Minister, State Minister, and Governor. His passing is an irreparable loss to the country," the Governor stated.

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to SM Krishna's family, saying, "I pray that his family finds the strength to bear this profound grief, and may his soul rest in peace."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah expressed his shock on the death and said that Karnataka would remain indebted to Krishna's contribution to IT-BT's growth.

In a post on X, Siddaramiah said, "I am shocked by the death of former Chief Minister SM Krishna. Krishna's service as a State and Union Minister and Chief Minister is unparalleled. Karnataka will always be indebted to him for his contribution to the growth of the IT-BT sector, especially as Chief Minister."

Krishna had been suffering from a prolonged illness and was hospitalized earlier in August.

Krishna, 92, was Karnataka Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor.

He joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year. (ANI)

