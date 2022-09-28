New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid special tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar on her 93 rd birth anniversary onWednesday by inaugurating an intersection in Ayodhya that has been named after the late playback singer.

A towering 40 feet long and 12 feet high sculpture of a veena engraved with a picture of Goddess Saraswati was installed at the chowk.

"The veena of Maa Saraswati installed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya will become a symbol of musical harmony," the PM said while virtually addressing the inauguration programme of the 'Lata Mangeshkar Chowk' in Ayodhya.

"The 92 white lotus of marble in the chowk complex depict Lata Ji's lifespan," said PM Modi.

He added that Ram is about to come to the grand temple of Ayodhya and before that, the name of Lata didi, who has honored the name of Ram among crores of people, has been established with the city of Ayodhya forever.

Further, he said, "I remember when Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya was done, I got a call from Lata didi. She was delighted... She couldn't believe that the construction of Ram Mandir was finally starting."

The prime minister added that the late singer was one such seeker of Goddess Saraswati, who stunned the whole world with her divine voice.

PM Modi said, "I have so many memories associated with Lata didi, so many emotional and affectionate memories."

The familiar sweetness of her voice mesmerized me every time he spoke to her, the prime minister stated.

PM Modi highlighted that the chowk in Ayodhya, named after the singer, will also serve as a a place of inspiration for people associated with the world or arts and culture in the country. The place will indicate that apart from staying connected with the roots of India as well as moving towards modernity, it is also our duty to take India's art and culture to every corner of the world, the prime minister further stated.

Taking pride in the thousands of years old heritage of India, it is also our responsibility to pass on the culture of India to the new generation, he said.

He further said, Lord Ram is set to arrive at the temple in Ayodhya, and before that the name of Lata Didi, who honours the name of Rama, is going to be established within the city of Ayodhya.

Ram is the symbol of our civilization. Ram is the living ideal of our morality, our values, our dignity, of our duty, said the prime minister.

From Ayodhya to Rameshwaram, Ram is embedded in every particle of India, PM Modi said.

Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6, would have celebrated her 93rd birthday on September 28.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a decision to name the chowk in Ayodhya after the Bharat Ratna honoree. Yogi Adityanath made an announcement about naming the chowk after Lata Mangeshkar.

Padma Shri awardee Ram Sutar designed the giant sculpture at the chowk.

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages. She is known as the 'Queen of Melody' and 'India's Nightingale'. (ANI)

