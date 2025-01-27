New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The family of former Bihar deputy chief minister late Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders for awarding him Padma Bhushan.

In a statement, the deceased BJP leader's wife Jessie Sushil Modi and son Akshay said the honour given to the leader will boost the confidence of thousands of party workers.

They also expressed their gratitude towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other leaders from the state.

Referring to her late husband, Jessie Modi said he worked especially for the poor, and the award will serve as an inspiration for them, as well as the youth of Bihar.

"This award is a recognition of his dedication and good work during his five decades long career in public and political life. My family along with lakhs of BJP workers and Sushil Modi's fans are happy with this honour and I will be very happy to dedicate this honour to the people of Bihar as his life was meant for Bihar," Jessie Modi said.

Sushil Modi, also a former Union minister, had spent nearly five decades in politics and held the rare distinction of getting elected to both houses of the state legislature and Parliament. He died in May last year at the age of 72 while battling cancer.

