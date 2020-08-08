Aurangabad, Aug 8 (PTI) People should opt for registered marriages rather than traditional ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic and no permission would be given for such functions in public halls till August 30, Latur Collector G Shreekant said.

Latur district, 263 kilometres from here, has 3,167 COVID-19 cases, including 127 deaths, while 1,780 people have been discharged.

Taking part in a live interaction on social media on Friday night, he also said Latur administration would set up check posts at entry points, following the example of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, to subject entrants to rapid antigen tests to detect coronavirus infection.

