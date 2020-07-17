Latur, Jul 17 (PTI) A probe into a viral video of a village meeting by Latur authorities ruled out corruption related to the local gram panchayat, a senior official said on Friday.

The video shows a man announcing Rs 1.75 lakh as part of a bid, which gave rise to speculation among people that the bid was for a seat in the gram panchayat in Kolnur in Jalkot tehsil in Latur.

"We carried out a probe. The video is incomplete. We spoke to villagers and found out the meeting was held for the village lake and development works," additional collector Arvind Lokhande told PTI.

