Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), January 12 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off the world's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas between Varanasi and Dibrugarh on Friday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the country is going to create history in the river cruise sector.

"In the last 8 years, people have seen changes in the country. Today, India has succeeded in making its place in the world. Our country has started progressing through Modi ji's vision in different sectors and through his dynamic leadership. The country is going to create new history in River Cruise Sector," Union Minister of Port Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said here while talking to ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas between Varanasi-Dibrugarh virtually on January 13 from Sant Ravidas Ghat Varanasi.

"All the ministries of the country are engaged in making the country self-reliant by taking the people along with them under the leadership of Modi ji," Sonowal further said.

He further said that the inauguration of the cruise is a matter of pride for our country.

"In the 3200 KM Journey of MV Ganga, people will be able to see the cultural, spiritual and potential of our biodiversity within the country. It is a matter of pride for our country. Definitely, success will be achieved in taking forward the nation," he added.

MV Ganga Vilas will begin its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and travel around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, sailing across 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh.

MV Ganga Vilas has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey.

The MV Ganga Vilas cruise is curated to bring out the best of the country to be showcased to the world. The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

The journey will give the tourists an opportunity to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh.

In line with PM Modi's endeavor to boost river cruise tourism, the huge untapped potential of a river cruise will get unlocked with the launch of this service and it will herald a new age of river cruise tourism for India.

Besides, prime minister Modi will also inaugurate the Tent City at Varanasi and lay the foundation stones for several other inland waterways projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore via videoconferencing, Prime Minister's Office said in a release on Wednesday.

Tent City has been conceptualized on the banks of the River Ganga to tap the potential of tourism in the region.

The project has been developed opposite to city ghats which will provide accommodation facilities and cater to the increased tourist influx in Varanasi, especially since the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. (ANI)

