New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has decided to implement a pandemic relief scheme to provide ex-gratia financial assistance to its members who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19, including death of an advocate or a family member.

According to a statement issued by the DHCBA, the ex-gratia amount will be provided to the deserving members falling in certain categories.

Under the scheme, which has come into effect from Thursday, ex-gratia amount of Rs 1.5 lakh will be given in case of demise of a member due to COVID-19, to his or her kin.

An amount of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 would also be given to the members of the association who have lost an immediate family member or undergone hospitalisation respectively as a consequence of COVID-19.

Rs 25,000 ex-gratia will be given to the member who was compelled to undergo home quarantine as a consequence of being infected by COVID-19 and Rs 15,000 to those who are aged 32 or below and have been severely financially impacted due to the virus in 2021.

"Subject to the limitations contained in..., the quantum of disbursal of ex-gratia to a beneficiary will be decided by a committee in its absolute discretion, on a case to case basis," the statement said, adding that those who intend to avail the benefit under the scheme shall be entitled to make the applications by emailing at Covid19.dhcba@gmail.com.

It said the committee has received generous donation from the members in a designated bank account for the relief and rehabilitation of beneficiaries and the association would act as a conduit for disbursal of the donations so received as ex-gratia relief to the beneficiaries on behalf of the said donors and for which purpose the present scheme has been put into effect.

