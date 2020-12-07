Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 7 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will win a historic victory in the local body polls, the first phase of which will be held on Tuesday.

The CPM-led LDF, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are in the fray for local body polls in Kerala.

"The result of this election will be the collapse of the strongholds of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the sinking of the BJP's hopes in Kerala. The people do not value the lies spread by the right wing against the government. The results of this election will prove that the false campaigns will not be able to influence the Keralites who have experienced the intervention of this government in their own lives. LDF will win a historic victory in the local body polls," said Vijayan in a press statement.

He said that the LDF is seeking votes from the local bodies pointing to the development achieved in the state.

"The Left government has made interventions that have not taken place in any other part of the country. During the Covid period, the government took care that people do not starve and prevent their lives from falling into misery, even when disasters like floods, cyclone and floods hit. Covid examination and treatment here are completely free. During the lockdown, Kerala set an example for the country by setting up community kitchens, delivering medicines and food, protecting guest workers, and subsidizing electricity and road taxes," he said.

Launching a scathing attack on UDF and NDA, he said, "BJP is using the central investigative agencies for political gain and trying to mix the poison of communalism with propaganda. The BJP's move to help the UDF without fielding its own candidates has also come to light. Both the UDF and the BJP are competing for political gain through communalism. The UDF is simultaneously joining hands with the BJP and the Jamaat-e-Islami. Voices have been raised against it among their ranks. This deceitful attitude and unholy alliance will be reflected in the judgment of the people."

The Local Body polls will be held in three phases in Kerala, with the polling in the first phase on Tuesday (December 8), followed by second phase on December 10 and the final phase on December 14. Votes will be counted on December 16. (ANI)

