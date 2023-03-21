Guwahati, Mar 21 (PTI) Ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls, Assam's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), formed by former BJP IT cell's founding convenor Prodyut Bora, on Tuesday merged with the Congress at the party headquarters here.

Bora along with other LDP members joined the Congress in the presence of state unit President Bhupen Bora and other senior leaders

''Our party, LDP, has taken a decision to merge with the Congress. An overwhelming majority of our party members feel that India needs to build an united opposition to change the atmosphere of hatred and untruth that has enveloped the country. I bow to their collective decision'', Bora said.

Bora, a former BJP national executive member and the founding convenor of the party's IT Cell, had quit the saffron party in 2015 in protest against the party's alleged centralised style of functioning, and had formed the LDP.

He said that the party had merged with the Congress as there was a need for a unified opposition to fight against the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

''It is in the larger interest of the nation that we decided to merge with the Congress though we were initially opposed to both the national parties'', he added.

Assam Congress President Bhupen Bora said that the Congress will fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in alliance with like-minded parties with common goals, ideals and those that have the interest of the common people at heart.

He said the LDP has not surrendered or joined the Congress for any personal interests but most people who join the BJP do so to save themselves from some trouble or due to fear of being arrested.

''We are hopeful that many more parties and individuals will join the Congress in the next few months which will not only strengthen the party but the nation too which the BJP is bent on dividing on the basis religion'', he added.

The LDP had contested only the 2016 assembly polls but had not won in any seat.

