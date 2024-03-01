Patna, March 1 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday urged the organisation's workers to lead by example and set high standards for society.

Addressing "swayamsevaks", Bhagwat stressed on "panch parivartan", a vision of social transformation based on a set of five core values.

Also Read | High Suicide Rates in Gujarat: Mallikarjun Kharge Expresses Concern on ‘Rising Suicide Rates’, Urges State Govt To Take Immediate Measures.

The "sarsanghchalak" said RSS workers must embody "samajik samrasta" and "kutumb bhav", demonstrating in their own lives social harmony and the spirit of viewing entire society as one's own family.

Bhagwat also emphasised the importance of sensitivity towards the environment, and asked swayamsevaks to "avoid, and dissuade others from, the use of plastic".

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to Kickstart Poll Campaign Next Week; Party’s Manifesto Committee Meeting on March 4.

He also asked RSS workers to "plant and protect trees and spread awareness against water wastage".

Besides, he added, "We must promote Swadeshi, an ideal which would inspire society to make progress by making use of its own resources".

He also called for awareness of "our duties and citizens" and the need to strictly abide by these, urging the RSS workers to "inspire people by setting an example in their own lives".

The RSS chief arrived here on Thursday evening. During his stay until March 3, he is expected to review preparations for the celebrations to mark 100 years of the establishment of the organisation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)