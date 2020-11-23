New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Congress leaders should raise their issues in forums within the party and not go public with their grievances, the party said on Monday, a day after its senior member Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed that "five-star culture" had crept into the organisation.

Azad on Sunday had said that there is a huge disconnect between people and Congress leaders and "five-star culture" has crept into the party. He also called for overhaul in the organisational structure.

"Raising such concerns publicly I personally feel need to be avoided, because there are forums within the party, which are accessible to these leaders, particularly when they are members of the CWC (Congress Working Committee) and have occupied positions," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told a virtual press conference.

When asked about remarks made by Azad and others, he said, "As we have grown up learning discipline from these party leaders, we expect to continue learning the same discipline from these senior leaders who have been teaching us this discipline. Because, discipline is an important ingredient of a political party."

Khera said introspection has to be done by "each one of us and the responsibilities our colleagues have is that each one of them should look within instead of talking about others".

There have been demands within the party for action after the poll debacle in Bihar, where the Congress won only 19 of the 70 seats it contested.

Demands have also been raised by a section of Congress leaders for an organisational overhaul of the party and 23 leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi in this regard.

