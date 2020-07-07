Kolkata, Jul 7 (PTI) The Left Front in West Bengal and the Congress party jointly held a protest rally on Tuesday against the rise in fuel prices and demanding proper compensation to the cyclone Amphan victims by the state government.

Speaking at the rally in front of the statue of Ho Chi Minh at Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said that the people of the country are being subjected to tremendous hardships owing to the steep rise in diesel, petrol, kerosene and cooking gas prices.

He demanded that the Trinamool Congress government in the state "ensure proper rehabilitation and compensation to people affected in the Amphan super cyclone."

Protesting the fuel price hike at the rally, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya claimed that the BJP government at the Centre was privatising core sectors like the railways, coal and defence against the interest of the country.

The Left Front also organised rallies and processions in the districts during the day protesting fuel price hike.

