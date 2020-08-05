New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A group of Left leaning women's rights activists have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to attend the bhoomi pujan ceremony, to initiate the Ram temple construction, to be held on Wednesday in Ayodhya.

The National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) said that it was "disappointed" at the participation of the Prime Minister of India in laying the foundation of the temple.

“The matter of faith and freedom of religion is a personal choice and a fundamental freedom of every citizen. This principle enshrined in the fundamental rights of the Constitution applies to Mr. Narendra Modi as well,” they said.

Issuing a statement, NFIW and other activists said the Constitution of India makes it clear that the government and Prime Minister should remain neutral to and above all religions, thus upholding the values of secular India.

“The Prime Minister going to Ayodhya to lay the foundation of the temple undermines our secular framework, and clearly endorses the majoritarian Hindutva agenda, despite his claims of building an inclusive India. It implies the negation of the Constitutional values. Mr Modi is not just an individual citizen. As the Prime Minister and head of the government today, he should take special care to make sure that he is not seen as partisan towards with one faith or religion,” it said.

The group also said the official Unlock 3.0 guidelines state that “Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will not be permitted” and the PM's participation in a ceremony of this kind is bound to send a message of double standards practiced by the highest public functionaries of India.

The priorities of the government today should be to confront the economic and health crisis, the group said.

“NFIW, together with the undersigned representatives of women's movements, political leaders, academics, journalists and concerned citizens of the country, appeal to the Prime Minister to not participate either physically or virtually, in the foundation laying function at Ayodhya,” it said.

The signatories include Aruna Roy, President, National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW); Annie Raja, General Secretary, National Federation of Indian Women; Mariam Dhawale, General Secretary, All India Democratic Women's Association; Nisha Biswas of Women against Sexual Violence and State repression (WSS); Binoy Viswam, Member of Parliament, Secretary, National Council, CPI; Lissy Joseph from the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of India among others.

