New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday said the protest by Kerala's ruling Left in Delhi against the Centre was the answer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation that the Opposition was creating a "North-South" divide.

"Yesterday in Parliament, the Prime Minister said that we were trying to divide the country into north and south. Today, I am very sure that he got his answer. During our protest, we saw participation of political leaders from north and south, east and west. They all came together to protest against the policies of the Modi government," Viswam told ANI.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Spurned Lover Stabs Girl to Death in Full Public View in Nirmal District; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

"This protest has sent out a clear message--we stand for the unity of this country, we are not out to split our motherland. We are not divisive," he added.

Kerala's ruling alliance, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), held a protest near Delhi's iconic Jantar Mantar on Thursday, alleging discrimination by the Centre when it comes to making budgetary allotments for states in the North and South.

Also Read | West Bengal: Six Minor Students Missing After Boat Capsizes Into Rupnarayan River in Howrah.

The protest was led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and saw the participation of ministers, legislators, and parliamentarians from the state.

The legislators were heard raising slogans against the central government and holding banners that read 'Fight to protect Federalism'.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also joined the protest at Jantar Mantar.

DMK Minister P Thiaga Rajan represented his party in the protest after Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, too, extended his support to the protest led by his Kerala counterpart.

Addressing the protestors at Jantar Mantar, CM Vijayan asserted that the fight for the restoration of balance in the Centre-state relations.

"Today, we are at a crucial juncture of our Republic. A democracy that was envisaged as a 'Union of States' is slowly and steadily being crippled into an undemocratic 'Union over States'. We are seeing its manifestations around the country, especially in Opposition-ruled states," Vijayan said.

"We have all come together to register our strong protest against this and fight to preserve the federal structure of India. Today, we are marking the beginning of a renewed fight that would ensure an equitable treatment of all states. This fight is also for restoration of a balance in the Centre-state relations. Thus, February 8, 2024, would go down as a Red Letter Day in the history of our Republic," the Kerala CM added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)