Cuttack, Apr 24 (PTI) Legendary Odia writer Binapani Mohanty died at her residence in Cuttack on Sunday night due to age-related complications, her family said.

Mohanty, a Padma Shri awardee, was 85. She was single and lived with her nephew.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Strangles Pregnant Girlfriend to Death for Pressuring Him for Marriage in Ghaziabad.

Mohanty has more than 100 books to her credit. She is well-known for 'Patadei', ‘Kasturi Mriga O Sabuja Aranya', 'Khela Ghara', 'Naiku Rasta', 'Bastraharana', 'Andhakarara'.

Also an academician, she taught Economics at the Sailabala Women's College. She was the younger sister of eminent doctor Nirupama Rath and advocate Sachinadanda Mohanty, both of whom have passed away.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests Wanted Criminal Vikas Malhey for Committing Six Murders.

Besides getting the Padma Shri in 2020, Mohanty received Sahitya Akademi Award, Sarala Samman, and Atibadi Jagannatha Das Sammana by Odisha Sahitya Akademi.

Her literary career as a storyteller began with the publication of 'Gotie Ratira Kahani' in 1960.

Collection of short stories 'Patadei' won her Sahitya Akademi in 1990. 'Patadei' was published as 'Lata' in Femina in 1986. Its Hindi dramatisation 'Kashmakash', telecast on Doordarshan, in the late 1980s was a hit.

Her works have been translated into English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among others.

She wrote three novels and translated Russian folktales to Odia.

Condoling her death, Governor Ganeshi Lal said she enriched Odia literature in many ways.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief, saying it was an irreparable loss for the Odia literature world.

"She will always remain in the hearts of the people for her literary works. I express my condolence to the bereaved family members," he said.

Patnaik said that her funeral will be held with full state honours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)