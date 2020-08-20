Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): One of the two terrorists, who was killed in an encounter in Handwara on Wednesday, has been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Naseer-u-din Lone, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir.

Lone was involved in the killing of 3 CRPF jawans at Sopore on April 18, 2020, and 3 CRPF jawans at Handwara on May 4, 2020, according to IGP Kumar.

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara on Wednesday.

In Shopian, one unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists. (ANI)

