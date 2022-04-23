Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) A local militant of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) involved in the killing of two railway protection force (RPF) personnel (RPF) earlier this week was arrested, police said on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said two terrorists were involved in the attack on the RPF that took place in the Kakapora area of Pulwama district.

“Of the two local terrorists, one has been arrested,” Kumar said.

The arrested ultra belonged to LeT outfit, he said.

Kumar said a search for the other terrorist is on and “he will either be arrested or neutralised soon”.

Militants had opened fire on two RPF personnel at Kakpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, killing head constable Surinder Kumar and injuring ASI Devraj.

Devraj was admitted to SMHS hospital here where he succumbed on Saturday morning.

