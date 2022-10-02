New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of Durga Puja and asked them to build a society where women command respect and they get to contribute equally in the process of nation building.

“On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad,” she said.

Maa Durga is Shakti Swarupa and this festival is an opportunity to show respect towards women power, the president said.

A society where women empowerment is encouraged at every level in a true sense can be considered to be a modern, developed and just society, Murmu said.

The nine forms of Goddess Durga symbolise the infinite power of mother nature, she added.

“I wish the spirit of unity and fraternity is strengthened in our society through the festival of Durga Puja. Let us build a society where women are respected more and more and they are able to contribute equally in the process of nation building,” President Murmu said.

“I pray to Jagat Janani Maa Durga that she bestows her blessings upon all of us and all our countrymen may lead a life of happiness and prosperity,” she added.

