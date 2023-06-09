Mumbai, June 9: A fire broke out in a 5-storey building in Mumbai's Jhaveri Bazar area on Friday night, the official said. More than 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the fire. The fire in the building in Mumbai's Jhaveri Bazar area reached level three. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts At Shop in Mohammed Ali Road, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

"The fire started at 1:38 am on Friday," the official said. All the people trapped in the building have been evacuated safely. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Compound in Mankhurd Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Fire at Jhaveri Bazar in Mumbai:

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a 5-storey building in Mumbai's Jhaveri Bazar area. More than 12 fire tenders present at the spot. All the people trapped in the building have been evacuated safely. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/HqgQYoayFG — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

No injury or causality has been reported so far. More details are awaited.

