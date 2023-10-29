New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has accorded sanction for prosecution of 10 Delhi Police officials in a case of embezzlement of government fund to the tune of Rs 2.44 crores, an official statement said Sunday.

They have been charged with embezzlement of funds meant for salary, arrear and tuition fee, etc., for their personal use, the statement said.

An FIR was registered by the economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on October 1, 2019, against two women sub-inspectors, three head constables and five constables - posted in Outer District - on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust, the Raj Niwas statement said.

The accused are woman Sub-Inspector (SI) Meena Kumari, Harender (SI), Vijender Singh, Viju PK, Anand Kumar (all Head Constables), Krishan Kumar, Anil Kumar, Ravinder, Sanjay Dahiya and Rohit (all Constables).

While granting sanction for prosecution of these officials under Section 197 (1) of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, the LG noted that on careful scrutiny of the evidence available on record, a prima facie case is made out against them.

Delhi Police has also been directed to submit the case of another accused Vijay Pal (Head Constable), Traffic, expeditiously.

According to the statement, while seeking sanction for prosecution of these police officials, the Home Department submitted that in the disclosure statements, Krishan, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar and Meena Kumari, have admitted embezzlement of Government Funds by them and statement of witnesses, seizure memo as well as accounts statements of other six accused persons shows their involvement in siphoning of funds for their personal use.

EOW, Delhi has filed the charge-sheet in the case against four accused - Krishan, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar and Meena Kumari and approval has been sought to charge sheet other six in the court.

Delhi Police has already dismissed Krishan Kumar, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar, and Meena Kumari from service, by invoking provisions of Article 311(2) (b) of Constitution, read the offical statement.

The Inquiry Officer informed that as the accounts of the accused have been seized, recovery of embezzled fund could not be made. It was also informed that the district concerned is in the process of initiation of departmental action against the accused persons, said the statement.

It was revealed during investigation that embezzled amount has been credited in the accounts of the accused persons who further transferred the ill-gotten amount in the account of accused Anil Kumar and his relatives after retaining about 20 per cent of the amount as their commission.

Tuition fees/HRA bills were checked and details of inflated amount and illegal beneficiaries was drawn and an amount of Rs 2.44 Crore approximately was found credited in the bank accounts of 12 beneficiaries. (ANI)

