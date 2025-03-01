New Delhi, March 1 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday inaugurated the Flower Festival 2025 at Central Park in the city's iconic Connaught Place.

Organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the festival showcases over 10,000 potted plants with 36 varieties of flowers, along with floral sculptures, thematic arrangements, and interactive displays, an official NDMC statement said.

The NDMC Flower Festival will continue until March 2, 2025.

Speaking at the event, Saxena reiterated his vision of transforming Delhi into a "City of Flowers" and lauded the NDMC's sustained efforts in enhancing the capital's aesthetics.

"I am confident that we will soon succeed in making Delhi a City of Flowers," he said, adding that the initiative has received praise from both citizens and foreign diplomats.

The festival features a diverse collection of flowering plants, including Dahlia, Petunia, Pansy, Salvia and Marigold, along with floral art structures such as pyramids, heart-shaped installations, and selfie points, the statement said.

A musical fountain with colourful lighting has also been installed at the venue to enhance the visitor experience, it added.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra assured that the civic body is working to make New Delhi a world-class, clean, and green city.

"Under the guidance of the LG of Delhi, NDMC is making every possible effort to realise the vision of making Delhi a city of flowers," he said.

As part of the initiative, Saxena directed that the flower pots and floral artworks from the festival should be placed at various intersections, roundabouts, and roadsides to ensure wider public appreciation.

The LG also encouraged Delhiites to plant flowers in their homes to contribute to the city's greenery.

The festival, open to all with free entry, also includes stalls selling nursery plants, bonsai, hydroponic setups, cacti, herbal plants, fertilizers, and decorative floral items.

NDMC has urged citizens to visit and enjoy the fragrance and beauty of spring while supporting local horticulture.

In a post on the social media platform X, the LG highlighted that the ongoing Palaash Festival 2025 by DDA at Smriti Van and the blooming tulip gardens further contribute to making Delhi a vibrant floral hub.

