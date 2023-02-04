Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Saturday sought the active involvement of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the anti-drugs campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also encouraged the NCC cadets to contribute towards a successful conduct of a G20 event scheduled to take place in Srinagar.

The LG was interacting with the NCC cadets who took part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26. He congratulated the contingent from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for securing the fourth position among the 17 NCC directorates.

The selection of 17 NCC cadets for the march on Kartavya Path in New Delhi, as part of a combined contingent of the NCC at the national level, and that of seven cadets for the Guard of Honour was indeed a great feat, Sinha said.

Hosting the cadets at the Raj Bhawan here, the LG said, "Drug addiction has emerged as the biggest challenge for the society. The NCC cadets, along with the youth clubs, need to actively participate in the campaigns against the drug menace."

Lauding the NCC's role in the grooming of youngsters and rendering yeoman's service to achieve the overall objective of aligning youngsters with the national mainstream, he said the cadets are the symbol of youth power.

"The world's largest uniformed youth organisation, NCC has a greater responsibility to contribute towards the effective implementation of the National Education Policy and the flagship programmes of the government," Sinha said.

He said youngsters, especially those from the border areas, should be encouraged to enrol themselves in the NCC in order to spread the values of humanity, patriotism and selfless service.

"The awareness campaigns of the NCC on many issues and topics like environmental protection are commendable. It should be our aim to promote youth leadership in different fields," he said.

