India News | LG Summons Meeting of Political Parties to Discuss COVID-19 Situation in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has on Tuesday called a meeting of all political parties to discuss the present situation of COVID-19 in the national capital.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 3 PM.

On Monday, Baijal, who is the Chairperson of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), directed authorities in the NCT of Delhi to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient on grounds "of being a non-resident of the national capital".

The order by the LG, which also directed all government and private hospitals and nursing homes to cater to the needs of patients, came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that hospitals in Delhi, except those run by the Centre, will only be available for residents of the national capital in the view of rising COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

