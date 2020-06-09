Sensex up 300 Points, Nifty at 10,248 Tracking Positive Cues From Global Stock Markets

Sensex

Mumbai, June 9: The Indian stock markets opened in the green and extended gains in the first hour of the trading session on Tuesday. The Sensex was trading at 34,661, up 300 points. Nifty, on the other hand, was at 10,248 at 10:30 am. On Monday, the markets ended in the green but remained in a volatile zone swinging between gains and losses throughout the day.

Oil fell more than 3 percent on Monday after Saudi Arabia said an extension of output cuts by OPEC+ nations would not include additional voluntary reductions by a trio of Gulf producers. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,987 New COVID-19 Cases And 331 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 2.6 Lakh.

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 2.6 lakh on Tuesday morning, reporting the highest single-day spike of 9,987 cases and 331 deaths in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India with a total of 88m528 coronavirus cases.

The Asian stocks performed well and traded higher on Tuesday morning after an overnight rally that saw the S&P 500 erasing its losses and entering positive territory for the year. Shares in Australia, which returned to trade following a Monday holiday, led gains in the region’s major markets as the S&P/ASX 200 soared 3.17 percent.